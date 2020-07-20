Previous
Moorhen chick by julienne1
Photo 2079

Moorhen chick

I came across this little moorhen on a rhyne - he didn't notice me at first but caught sight of me and zoomed off as fast as he could. They are so tiny and insubstantial - like a little tuft of black fluff.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Julienne Jones

julienne1
