Previous
Next
Photo 2081
Four spotted chaser female
The air seems full of dragonflies at the moment ... like predatory helicopters zooming around looking for insects to feast on
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
21st July 2020 11:18am
Tags
for
,
dragonfly
,
spotted
,
chaser
