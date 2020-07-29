Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2088
View toward Collard Hill
The maize crop has shot up recently after there was rain followed by very warm weather. It's nice that the countryside isn't too brown and burnt up like it was for a while last year - we've had enough rain to keep things green.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
2090
photos
85
followers
84
following
572% complete
View this month »
2083
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
29th July 2020 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hill
,
maize
,
collard
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close