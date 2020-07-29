Previous
View toward Collard Hill by julienne1
Photo 2088

View toward Collard Hill

The maize crop has shot up recently after there was rain followed by very warm weather. It's nice that the countryside isn't too brown and burnt up like it was for a while last year - we've had enough rain to keep things green.
29th July 2020

Julienne Jones

