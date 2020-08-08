Sign up
Photo 2098
Silver-washed fritillary
The numbers of these fast-flying butterflies have increased over the last few days. They are certainly enjoying the sunshine. This one is a female.
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now.
2098
photos
85
followers
84
following
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
Tags
fritillary
,
silver-washed
