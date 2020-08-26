Previous
Making the most of a sunny spell by julienne1
Making the most of a sunny spell

.... some brief respite from the wind and rain means this Tortoiseshell butterfly can grab some much needed nectar nectar
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Julienne Jones

