Photo 2124
Just chewing the cud
I reckon cows could teach us a bit about how to chill out
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
2124
photos
84
followers
84
following
581% complete
View this month »
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
2nd September 2020 8:23am
Tags
cows
