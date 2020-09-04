Previous
Next
Just chewing the cud by julienne1
Photo 2124

Just chewing the cud

I reckon cows could teach us a bit about how to chill out
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Julienne Jones

ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
581% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise