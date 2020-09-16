Previous
Hazy layers by julienne1
Hazy layers

This is the view towards Glastonbury Tor from Deerleap at Priddy on the Mendips. A very hazy but atmospheric view of the vale of Avalon
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Julienne Jones

Babs ace
Glastonbury still stands out even in the haze
September 17th, 2020  
