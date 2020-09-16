Sign up
Photo 2137
Hazy layers
This is the view towards Glastonbury Tor from Deerleap at Priddy on the Mendips. A very hazy but atmospheric view of the vale of Avalon
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
16th September 2020 12:52pm
Tags
somerset
,
hazy
,
mendips
,
deerleap
,
priddy
Babs
ace
Glastonbury still stands out even in the haze
September 17th, 2020
