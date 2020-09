River Cary makeover

Just a few weeks ago you couldn't even see this river .... the banks were covered in a thick growth of tall weeds like hemlock and hogweed and the river itself was obscured by reeds and a build up of mud. Now the banks have been cleared and this machine has been scooping out reeds and mud and depositing them kn the far bank. The footpath beside the river now makes a much easier walk and it is good to see tge river again.