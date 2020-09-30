Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2151
Autumn fruitfulness
There are still plenty of blackberries in the hedgerows and more ripening. Why is it all the biggest and juiciest are just out of reach?
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
0
0
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
2151
photos
82
followers
82
following
589% complete
2144
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
2150
2151
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
30th September 2020 10:41am
Tags
blackberries
