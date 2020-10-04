Sign up
Photo 2155
River Cary
This is the River Cary at Somerton Door bridge. Just a few days ago there was hardly a trickle of water movement and now there is a torrent of water pushing its way through the small opening.
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Views
4
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
4th October 2020 12:23pm
Tags
door
,
river
,
somerset
,
cary
,
somerton
