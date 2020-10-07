Previous
Next
Small Copper by julienne1
Photo 2158

Small Copper

Strangely, the only one I've seen this year. It's looking a little weather-worn but enjoying the lingering dandelions.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Julienne Jones

ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
591% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise