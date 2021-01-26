Sign up
Photo 2269
Stinking Iris pod
This iris is the only one that produces coloured "berries". It grows near fresh water and is said to smell of roast beef, or of sweetly acrid meat that is a bit "off"
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Tags
iris
pod
stinking
