Previous
Next
Stinking Iris pod by julienne1
Photo 2269

Stinking Iris pod

This iris is the only one that produces coloured "berries". It grows near fresh water and is said to smell of roast beef, or of sweetly acrid meat that is a bit "off"
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Julienne Jones

ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
621% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise