Hope...

... things remain pretty grim with Covid infections still extremely high, albeit reducing. The weather remains grey and wet. People remain stuck at home away from friends and family. But... vaccinations are ongoing and there is light at the end of the tunnel. AND... bluebell leaves are pushing their way up through the leaf litter in the woods ... in not so very long there will be a beautiful carpet of blue flowers covering the woodland floor. Spring really is not so far away!