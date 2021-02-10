Previous
Woodland path by julienne1
Photo 2284

Woodland path

The temperature is so low that the path is crisp and firm and I'm no longer slipping and sliding through mud! Though I have to say that my face, hands and feet were numb with cold....
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Julienne Jones

