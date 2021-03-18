Sign up
Photo 2320
And more lichen
It never ceases to amaze me .... all those eerie alien shapes!
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Tags
lichen
