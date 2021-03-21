Previous
Rove beetle by julienne1
Photo 2323

Rove beetle

This tiny, colourful beetle is less than 1cm long and was speeding along a fence hunting for food. They feed on even tinier insects
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Julienne Jones

