Photo 2394
Spindle Ermine Moth caterpillars
Starting to take over the hedgerows for a while! They eat a lot of spindle leaves in a short space of time ... but they soon grow back
31st May 2021
31st May 21
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Tags
moth
,
spindle
,
caterpillars
,
ermine
Christopher Cox
ace
Amazing!
May 31st, 2021
