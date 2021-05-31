Previous
Spindle Ermine Moth caterpillars by julienne1
Spindle Ermine Moth caterpillars

Starting to take over the hedgerows for a while! They eat a lot of spindle leaves in a short space of time ... but they soon grow back
31st May 2021

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Christopher Cox ace
Amazing!
May 31st, 2021  
