Brimstone Moth by julienne1
Photo 2395

Brimstone Moth

Beautiful, bright little moth, but actually quite hard to spot amongst all the yellow flag iris out at the moment!
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
