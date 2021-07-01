Previous
Next
Just chillin' by julienne1
Photo 2425

Just chillin'

This is a female thick-legged flower beetle lurking in a convuvulus flower. I posted a pic of the male here https://365project.org/julienne1/365/2021-06-13 - the females don't have those impressive thighs and are more coppery in colour
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
664% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise