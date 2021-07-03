Sign up
Photo 2427
Bramble
The insects are really enjoying the bramble flowers that are suddenly opening in the woods. They are a great staple source of nectar and pollen for butterflies, bees, hoverflies and countless other insects
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now.
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
Tags
bramble
