Small Tortoiseshell caterpillars by julienne1
Small Tortoiseshell caterpillars

Good to see the next generation of butterflies eating their way to maturity
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Jesika
My eggs don’t seem to have hatched, will check again but I think Robin and Blue Tit has been around them
August 1st, 2021  
