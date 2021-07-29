Sign up
Photo 2453
Small Tortoiseshell caterpillars
Good to see the next generation of butterflies eating their way to maturity
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now.
caterpillar
small
tortoiseshell
Jesika
My eggs don’t seem to have hatched, will check again but I think Robin and Blue Tit has been around them
August 1st, 2021
