Sulphur Tuft by julienne1
Photo 2562

Sulphur Tuft

Another fungus that loves rotting tree stumps. It's also known as Clustered Woodlover ...which I think is a lovely name!
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Babs ace
Aw what a lovely fairy village.
November 17th, 2021  
