Common Puffball

Another tiny mushroom peeping through the leaf litter. This one has lots of other names like Jewelled Puffball, Warted Puffball, No-Eyes, Blindman's Bellows, Devil's Snuffbox and Gem-Studded Puffball. But my favourite is "Wolf Farts" which is great fun and originating from from its latin name "Lycoperdon pyriforme" because the Greek "Lykos" means wolf, and "perd" means “to break wind”