Photo 2568
Wood Blewit
A mushroom that loves leaf litter.... with a couple of bites taken out of it by something unknown!
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
1
0
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
2569
photos
77
followers
76
following
703% complete
View this month »
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
24th November 2021 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wood
,
fungi
,
bewit
Christopher Cox
ace
Those are beauties!
November 26th, 2021
