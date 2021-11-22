Previous
Wood Blewit by julienne1
Photo 2568

Wood Blewit

A mushroom that loves leaf litter.... with a couple of bites taken out of it by something unknown!
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Julienne Jones

Christopher Cox ace
Those are beauties!
November 26th, 2021  
