New Zealand Christmas Tree...

Today @dide and I took a little time off from the Christmas Eve chores to take a drive up the Manukau Peninsula to check out the Pohutukawa Tree's that grow on this stretch of the West Coast.. We have missed the best of them as we have had some pretty high winds lately .. but it is still stunning to see them in their natural habitat.. Love this valley looking out to the West Coast... The sea was looking a bit choppy and it was also pretty hazey ..perhaps from the Australian fires .. Here is wishing you all a very Merry Christmas ..