Merry Christmas.. From @julzmaioro

Wishing you all a very Happy Christmas and safe and happy holiday season .. Farmer George and I have enjoyed time with family today and about to go and have a 2nd round of food and drink ... Being Dairy Farmers the girls don't take a holiday so the girls have just had their 2nd milking for the day .. Our Christmas Lunch got cut short when we got a phone call to say that one of our bulls was out on the road .. lucky a very quiet road .. all back with his girls now..