Sunflowers...

One of our neighbours is growing sunflowers in his maize crop and I have been a pretty close eye on them waiting for the first sign of colour .. So this morning when going down the road I was taken with the early morning light catching the newly opened sunflowers beautifully and lucky for me these ones were just by a gap in the hedge..

Sunflowers are planted with the maize to add a bit of extra protein to the maize for the cows when they eat it after harvest ( it is made into maize silage)

Just love these happy faces ... and be prepared you may see more of them .. Hopefully it puts some sunshine in your Northern Hemisphere faces..