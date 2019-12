The other day when @dide and I went out looking for Pohutukawa tree's ( NZ Christmas tree) in flower we stopped at what would have to be my favourite view of this area .. Those big tree's in this image are the Pohutukawa's and did not have the colour of the flowers that we were hoping for just a bit of a tinge .. but the view is still fantastic and you can see by this shot as to why it is known as the wild west coast .. If you squint you may see Australia (LOL)