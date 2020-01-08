Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2453
Up Close and Personel..
I was studying the centre of the sunflowers I got from
@dide
and they are quite fascinating, so I decided to get the 50mm and extention tubes out .. Love the detail it has picked up ..
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3453
photos
211
followers
219
following
672% complete
View this month »
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
8th January 2020 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
pollen
,
sunflower
Brigette
ace
Fabulous detail
January 8th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Wonderful. Looks like a garden of flowers in the flower.
January 8th, 2020
Diana
ace
Wonderful details, so many different shapes.
January 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close