Photo 2455
Gymnastics...
While taking photo's with the girls the other day they decided to try a bit of Gymnastics... They are very flexiable .. lol ...
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
4
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3456
photos
212
followers
220
following
672% complete
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
1001
2455
Views
1
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
10th January 2020 5:32pm
Tags
photography
,
trick
,
flexible
,
grandgirls
Lesley Chisholm
ace
Wow! They even look comfortable! That's incredible.
January 10th, 2020
julia
ace
@kiwichick
I am sure you clever kids could do this Lesley ..
January 10th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Such cute photos. Amazing they can bend like that.
January 10th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
Haha! Love this one!
January 10th, 2020
