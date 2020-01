Haymaking...

Today the baler came to do the hay .. FG does the first two stages with the cutting and conditioning of the hay/haylage but we get a contractor to come and bale and wrap if we are doing haylage.. This is one of our best hay paddocks it has a couple of steep hills but the 4WD tractors and the right driver all the paddock can now be cut and baled.. It is certainly is a paddock with a view..