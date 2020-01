Home from an overnight Glamping with @dide .. Lovely relaxing break .. I woke this morning a peeped out and just saw 'grey' so went back to sleep .. half hour later a slight tinge of colour .. so I was up and out jersey over the PJ's .. got to the spot and realized I did not have my glasses .. so I was shooting blind .. This was my 2nd spot and pretty pleased with the developing colour the tide was out but the rising sun put colour on the wet sand.. a pretty special place to wake up to ..