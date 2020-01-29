Previous
Next
Do Not adjust your set ... by julzmaioro
Photo 2474

Do Not adjust your set ...

This is a shot I took while getting my fluffy bum bee shot .. before I focused I rather liked what I saw so clicked .. done a little extra edit and pretty pleased with the result .. a bit of a Van Gogh perhaps..
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
677% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
Does look good. Fav
January 29th, 2020  
Diana ace
It looks like a painting.
January 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise