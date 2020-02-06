Waitangi Day ...

Today the 6th of February is our National Holiday to mark 180 years since the Treaty of Waitangi was signed by the Maori and the English.. There is a large gathering of Officials and ceremony in the small Northland settlement of Waitangi in the Bay of Island.. These photo's I took a few years back .. Top left Flag pole that is on the front lawn of the Treaty House.. top right a Maori Meeting House ... lower right ..Treaty House the home of James Busby who was a British representative.. and lower left are the Maori Canoes used in todays celebrations..