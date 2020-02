Pea Pickers...

Another crop growing that I have to pass on my way to town .. This time 'Pea's'.. I liked how all the pickers were lined up sitting down with their bright coloured hats and tops .. when I got out to take a shot the girl in the middle stood up and did a few exercises ..

I like the new crop of Im not sure what that is just starting to come through we will have to wait and see..