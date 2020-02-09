Previous
Polo Cross... by julzmaioro
Photo 2485

Polo Cross...

It's mine... another shot from our day at the Polo Cross .. the skill of the horses and riders was amazing and they seem to be able to turn on a dime ..
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Mariana Visser
excellent sports photography
February 9th, 2020  
Amanda Thepanda
Great action shot
February 9th, 2020  
