You Can't See Me.... by julzmaioro
Photo 2490

You Can't See Me....

The Hibiscus were just asking for me to take a shot this afternoon. And then this bumble bee came into shot ... An in typical fashion as soon as I went to click he hid .. Love the colour combo of this Hibiscus ..
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Hope D Jennings ace
Wonderful macro
February 14th, 2020  
Brigette ace
super!
February 14th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful vibrant shot.
February 14th, 2020  
Tbird
Stunning colors
February 14th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous!
February 14th, 2020  
CoroJo ace
Vivid colours!!
February 14th, 2020  
