Cows and the Windmill...

FG surprised me tonight and took me out for dinner .. We have a lovely Restuarant near here that is on the cliffs above the West Coast beach .. we were leaving just as the sun was going down and this is a sight that we drove past .. This windmill is just newly installed and there was alot of oposition to it .. One reason being it would disturb the animals .. well these cows do not look very upset.. I rather liked their silhouette on the ridge...