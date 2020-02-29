Previous
'The Shot will be worth it ..' by julzmaioro
'The Shot will be worth it ..'

Visited Port Waikato beach today to catch up with my Brother and SIL who are camping there at the moment .. We orgainised a few friends to join us so ther were lots of memories and lots of laughs .. This beach is suffering extreme erosion and every time you go it has changed .. I was watching these two photographers and wondered just how well they knew this beach as they set up their tripods to catch 'wave movement but seemed to not realize that the waves come further in each time I did see them get wet up to the trouser line and had to lift there camera above their heads ... hopefully their gear stayed dry...
julia

April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Diana ace
great candid and a lovely scene.
February 29th, 2020  
