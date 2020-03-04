Previous
Drought .... by julzmaioro
Photo 2509

Drought ....

The North Island and parts of the South Island of New Zealand are in the throughs of a severe drought at the moment with no rain to speak of since before Christmas ... With our area being a large dairy farm area this is not good and has meant that we have had to dry the cows off two months earlier .. This is the view out my dining room window and normally lovely green hills.. The little bit of green is kikukyu grass that can handle some drought but even that is not looking good now.. This sky made us think that we may get some rain but not this day .. we had a little this morning but not enough to get excited about ..
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
687% complete

Photo Details

CoroJo ace
Love the lighting!
March 4th, 2020  
