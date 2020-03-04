Drought ....

The North Island and parts of the South Island of New Zealand are in the throughs of a severe drought at the moment with no rain to speak of since before Christmas ... With our area being a large dairy farm area this is not good and has meant that we have had to dry the cows off two months earlier .. This is the view out my dining room window and normally lovely green hills.. The little bit of green is kikukyu grass that can handle some drought but even that is not looking good now.. This sky made us think that we may get some rain but not this day .. we had a little this morning but not enough to get excited about ..