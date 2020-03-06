Sign up
Photo 2511
Early morning light ...
Always worth a shot when the mist is around and the colour is in the sky ... View from just out from the back garden gate ... good when you don't have to go far for a shot..
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
26th February 2020 6:08am
Tags
light
,
golden
,
wood
,
shed
,
mist
Carole G
ace
Know you're not quite the Waikato, but this is truly Waikato fog/mist.
March 6th, 2020
julia
ace
We are Waikato.. just on the border..
March 6th, 2020
Diana
ace
Amazing shot and lovely scene.
March 6th, 2020
