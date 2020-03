Prehistoric Monster...

As I walked in the garden gate this morning I just missed standing on this guy .. It is a New Zealand Tree Weta ( Hemideina Thoracica) and is found in bush and gardens in most parts of NZ .. They look a bit scary but if you don't harm them they won't hurt you .. though when I was taking a shot with my macro lens he did look a bit intimindating .. This fella was about 4 inches long (body) though with his legs and body stretch out probably about 8 inches .. https://www.google.co.nz/search?hl=en-NZ&authuser=0&ei=uR1rXrmeD_jjz7sPxr6TkAU&q=tree+weta+what+does+they+eat&oq=Tree+weta+what+do+they+eat&gs_l=psy-ab.1.0.33i22i29i30.411020.420845..422559...2.2..0.391.4795.2-11j6......0....1..gws-wiz.......0i71j0j0i22i30j33i160.i4QIQXsCJxI He is some info on this insect that is unique to NZ.