Discuss
Photo 2518
Prehistoric Monster...
As I walked in the garden gate this morning I just missed standing on this guy .. It is a New Zealand Tree Weta ( Hemideina Thoracica) and is found in bush and gardens in most parts of NZ .. They look a bit scary but if you don't harm them they won't hurt you .. though when I was taking a shot with my macro lens he did look a bit intimindating .. This fella was about 4 inches long (body) though with his legs and body stretch out probably about 8 inches ..
https://www.google.co.nz/search?hl=en-NZ&authuser=0&ei=uR1rXrmeD_jjz7sPxr6TkAU&q=tree+weta+what+does+they+eat&oq=Tree+weta+what+do+they+eat&gs_l=psy-ab.1.0.33i22i29i30.411020.420845..422559...2.2..0.391.4795.2-11j6......0....1..gws-wiz.......0i71j0j0i22i30j33i160.i4QIQXsCJxI
He is some info on this insect that is unique to NZ.
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
5
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3567
photos
219
followers
223
following
689% complete
View this month »
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
13th March 2020 9:32am
Tags
tree
,
nz
,
weta
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
we get them here in Australia too (yep we get your NZ one) - they are rather intriguing aren't they!
March 13th, 2020
julia
ace
Oh I didn't know that ... pleased we shared..
March 13th, 2020
CoroJo
ace
The weta is the only insect I am terrified of!! When I was a child my brother used to put them down my back and I have been scared stiff of them ever since. BUT I have tried to break my fear and have actually got a weta hotel in the garden, but sadly it has not attracted any weta's yet, just cockroaches and earwigs!
March 13th, 2020
kali
ace
havent seen one for ages
March 13th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
They’re a fab wee beasty- I believe they travel in pairs and mate for life, however I could be wrong ;) Great shot too.
March 13th, 2020
