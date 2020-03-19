Previous
Early Morning view.. by julzmaioro
Early Morning view..

This morning as I came out for breakfast This was the view out the Kitchen window.. can never resist a good sunrise .. soon after this we got a little of much needed rain .. but it did not last very long and we had a beautiful day to follow..
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Kathy A ace
Gorgeous sunrise!
March 19th, 2020  
Dianne
What a lovely view to look out onto. Fav
March 19th, 2020  
Diana ace
Such wonderful sight to wake up to.
March 19th, 2020  
