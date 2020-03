Self Isolate...

Today our Prime Minister announced that New Zealand will go into lockdown and only the essential services will be available and all others must stay at home with their family .. This is going to be very trying times for us all but for the sake of ours and our loved ones we will do as we are told .. You may see a few shots like this one while I have my wings clipped..

This game of Kiwi Scrabble my have to come out ... FG is not normally a fan of scrabble but we see if we can convert him ..