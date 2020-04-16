Previous
Master Chef Farmer George... by julzmaioro
Photo 2542

Master Chef Farmer George...

Since coming home from Hospital Farmer George has been excelling himself looking after me.. Other than breakfast he doesn't do much as far a food prep goes as he is busy Milking cows when it is dinner prep time .. but yesterday he made a lovely Morrocan chicken ( I talked him through that) and today it was Gloria's Courgette special .. he did very well had it accompanied with a yummy pie that a friend dropped off ( at a suitable distance) I am only having very small meals but what I do eat has to be tasty .. so I was very pleased with this ..
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

julia

Carole G ace
Way to go George, looks impressive. Ian is cooking more than normal so I feel like I’m on holiday
April 16th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Well done George, it looks delicious
April 16th, 2020  
