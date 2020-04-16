Master Chef Farmer George...

Since coming home from Hospital Farmer George has been excelling himself looking after me.. Other than breakfast he doesn't do much as far a food prep goes as he is busy Milking cows when it is dinner prep time .. but yesterday he made a lovely Morrocan chicken ( I talked him through that) and today it was Gloria's Courgette special .. he did very well had it accompanied with a yummy pie that a friend dropped off ( at a suitable distance) I am only having very small meals but what I do eat has to be tasty .. so I was very pleased with this ..