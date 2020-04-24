Previous
Next
Knitted Poppies... by julzmaioro
Photo 2550

Knitted Poppies...

Tomorrow will be ANZAC Day here in New Zealand and Australia we usually mark the day by buying poppies and the funds go to the RSA ( Returned Serviceman Association) and then go to the local service in our small town .. But this year all has been cancelled because of Covid19 .. But people have stepped up and are doing their best to mark the day in their own way .. at 6am everyone is asked to go to their letter boxes to mark the day .. I have today been knitting poppies.. and we will take one down to the local Cenataph tomorrow.. I had to have a real scratch around to find some wool and was surprised just how much red I had but I could only do as many as the black wool would last .. I managed 5..
Lest We Forget...
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
698% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Lest we Forget
we will go to our letterbox in the morning :)
April 24th, 2020  
Dianne
Clever you. Your poppies and still life look very professional. Fav
April 24th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh they are sweet!
April 24th, 2020  
Babs ace
Love it, I think this Anzac day will be remembered for different reasons. fav
April 24th, 2020  
Margo ace
Great idea. I bought some a few years back & always wear one on Anzac Day. We are to stand at the bottom of our drive, & a neighbour(Viet Veteran) will play the last post for us at 6am
April 24th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful still life! It will be very moving at 6am I am sure!
April 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise