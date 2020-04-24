Knitted Poppies...

Tomorrow will be ANZAC Day here in New Zealand and Australia we usually mark the day by buying poppies and the funds go to the RSA ( Returned Serviceman Association) and then go to the local service in our small town .. But this year all has been cancelled because of Covid19 .. But people have stepped up and are doing their best to mark the day in their own way .. at 6am everyone is asked to go to their letter boxes to mark the day .. I have today been knitting poppies.. and we will take one down to the local Cenataph tomorrow.. I had to have a real scratch around to find some wool and was surprised just how much red I had but I could only do as many as the black wool would last .. I managed 5..

Lest We Forget...