Photo 2565
Breaking rubble..
Had some helpers today in creating a scene around my little house .. They seemed to be very happy to breakup the crunchy bar...
9th May 2020
9th May 20
2
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3634
photos
217
followers
220
following
Diana
ace
Fabulous, I hope you ate that crunchie when they were done ;-)
May 9th, 2020
Wylie
ace
And why wouldn't they be! imagine a Crunchy THAT big!
May 9th, 2020
