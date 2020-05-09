Previous
Breaking rubble.. by julzmaioro
Breaking rubble..

Had some helpers today in creating a scene around my little house .. They seemed to be very happy to breakup the crunchy bar...
9th May 2020 9th May 20

julia

@julzmaioro
Diana ace
Fabulous, I hope you ate that crunchie when they were done ;-)
May 9th, 2020  
Wylie ace
And why wouldn't they be! imagine a Crunchy THAT big!
May 9th, 2020  
