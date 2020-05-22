Previous
All wrapped up...
All wrapped up...

Outside just on sunup this morning and the cobwebs on the box hedge were really showing up .. othertimes of the day and you can hardly see them .. spiders are such clever little fellows..
22nd May 2020

julia

