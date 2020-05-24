Sign up
Photo 2580
Making Birthday Cards..
A pretty uninspiring day today and spent a little time editing some images that would be suitable for cards... this one from the cute little posy I got last week would be prefect I think ..
24th May 2020
24th May 20
5
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3649
photos
219
followers
221
following
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
6
5
3
365
NIKON D610
20th May 2020 8:53am
Public
cards
birthday
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh how lovely! A beautiful card it would make.
May 24th, 2020
Dianne
That does look lovely. Fav
May 24th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
Well you are having a productive day of making personal cards!
May 24th, 2020
Ethel
ace
Flowers are always a joy and this has layers of meaning.
May 24th, 2020
Margo
ace
This is lovely fav
May 24th, 2020
