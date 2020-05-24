Previous
Making Birthday Cards..
Making Birthday Cards..

A pretty uninspiring day today and spent a little time editing some images that would be suitable for cards... this one from the cute little posy I got last week would be prefect I think ..
24th May 2020

julia

@julzmaioro
@julzmaioro
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh how lovely! A beautiful card it would make.
May 24th, 2020  
Dianne
That does look lovely. Fav
May 24th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
Well you are having a productive day of making personal cards!
May 24th, 2020  
Ethel ace
Flowers are always a joy and this has layers of meaning.
May 24th, 2020  
Margo ace
This is lovely fav
May 24th, 2020  
