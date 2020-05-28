Sign up
Photo 2584
Colours of Autumn..
We have very little colour of Autumn tree's in our garden but the weeping cherry tree is showing a bit of colour .. love the different tones..
28th May 2020
28th May 20
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3654
photos
222
followers
221
following
708% complete
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
28th May 2020 7:38am
leaves
autumn
colour
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely image capturing the colour of Autumn - nicely presented - fav
May 29th, 2020
