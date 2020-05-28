Previous
Colours of Autumn.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2584

Colours of Autumn..

We have very little colour of Autumn tree's in our garden but the weeping cherry tree is showing a bit of colour .. love the different tones..
28th May 2020 28th May 20

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely image capturing the colour of Autumn - nicely presented - fav
May 29th, 2020  
